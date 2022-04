PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe girls and the Blountstown boys were crowned district champions at the Class 1A District 2 track and field meet on Tuesday.

Port St. Joe finished with the most points overall, led by their girls’ team with 286 of their 419 points.

Blountstown was the runners up for total points with 400 total points and 265 coming from their boys.

Qualifying athletes will compete in the FHSAA Regionals that will begin on May 4.