PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe girl’s basketball team is getting set to play in their fifth straight final four.

The Sharks rolled through regional competition, beating Bozeman and Chipley by a combined 40 points.

At 18-7, they haven’t received much respect in the state rankings, but six out of their seven losses have come from teams in higher classifications, a scheduled head coach Kenny Parker strategically planned.

“Sometime’s it’s good, sometimes it ain’t,” Parker said. “Cause if we’re used to playing that competition we can drop our guard. It’s just to test us, see what we’ve learned in practice and we try to transfer it over to ballgames with some tough teams.”

Senior guard Kaimyzha Larry said she appreciated a tough schedule, as her team plays for the long haul.

“We’ve gotten stronger when we play bigger schools, like that’s bigger in strength, better in shooting,” Larry said. “And having to play someone that’s equal to our level playing those bigger teams they definitely helped out in getting us ready for Wildwood.”

Wildwood is the Sharks opponent in the semifinals and the top-ranked 1A team remaining.

The two teams faced off in a Christmas tournament this season, which was Port St. Joe’s sole loss to a 1A team all year, but Larry said having already played them, is a major advantage.

“We don’t have to be nervous thinking about what they’re already going to do since we’ve already played against them,” Larry said. “We know like their specialties and their weaknesses, so that will give us an advantage.”

The Sharks have been led this season on offense by junior guard Jae Lenox, who averaged 16 points and five assists per contest, and coach Parker said the team goes as she goes.

“One of the things I tell Jae all the time is she has to stay level-headed,” Parker said. “If she gets loosey-goosey, we’re going to be in trouble.”

Port St. Joe will come into the final four match as underdogs, but Larry said her team has full confidence they can leave Lakeland as state champs.

“They’re definitely going to have to keep their guard up because we’re not going to lose,” Larry said. “We don’t plan on losing, we definitely want it bad going down five years in a row, we definitely want it a lot.”

The Sharks will face Wildwood in the 1A state semifinal Wednesday, February 23. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.