Port St. Joe football team really making up for lost spring

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe Sharks under a new head coach this year in Tanner Jones and although the coach hasn’t been able to get to know the team too well with spring practice being canceled, he said he likes what he’s seen so far in Gulf County.

“The biggest thing I’ve seen since I’ve been at St. Joe was the athletes. The athletes just commit, they work hard, they’re great kids, and you couldn’t ask for a better place,” Jones said.

Despite the lack of time, the first year head coach has already won over the Tiger Sharks.

“Coach Jones is a really good man. I love this man and he teaches me everything I need anything you wanna know he’s gonna teach you and he’s there for you anything you gotta talk about he’s there,” Port St. Joe football player Jacob Hopper said.

Jones has also been working a lot with the Sharks on strength conditioning, especially since they had a lot of time to do that in the offseason this year.

“My body weight has went down but I have gotten way stronger than I was from last year,” Port St. Joe football player Aiden Gainer said.

Now that the Sharks have moved from conditioning to practice, Jones will soon have a better idea of where his team stands.

“Right now everybody’s just a tee shirt All-American so running around everybody looks good once we get the pads on we’ll know what we really have,” Jones said.

The players are feeling optimistic with the new players they’ve added at the line and skill positions. They said they have all the weapons they need to have a winning season.

“We’re gonna have a good season this year hopefully trying to go to state and win it all,” Gainer said.

The Sharks were energized at their first practices of the year, ecstatic to go from not knowing if they’ll have a season to being just a few practices away from putting full pads on.

“Best feeling ever like what football player doesn’t like putting on pads and hitting that’s the life of the game,” Gainer said.

Jones said it’s all about getting mentally prepared for each game.

“Running to the football on defense, eliminate mistakes on offense, special teams, all three phases of the game are important. What I think for this team is eliminate mistakes and get the ball,” Jones said.

The Sharks kick off their season at Marianna on September 4th when they take on the Bulldogs.

“They said hey we’re having a season its go time I wish it could be tomorrow,” Hopper said.