Port St. Joe football player tests positive for COVID-19, Sharks cancel game at Blountstown

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Port St. Joe Tigers Sharks have canceled their game at Blountstown on Friday because a player on the team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player tested positive this weekend after playing in the team’s game against Graceville on Friday. Jones said he talked to the player on Sunday and he is feeling fine.

Contact tracing is underway as the team works to notify all of their players.

“The rest of the team, talking to them, nobody has any symptoms, everybody’s feeling ok, so really right now we’re just trying to do what’s in the best interest of our program and our athletes and our school,” Jones said.

Port St. Joe decided to go ahead and cancel the game so Blountstown could have time to find a new opponent. The Tigers were able to do so, they will now play FAMU High on Friday.