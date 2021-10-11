Port St. Joe football honors last surviving member of 1941 state championship team

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe football team didn’t get the outcome they wanted on Friday night, as they lost to South Walton, but the game was still special for one former Shark.

94-year-old George Wimberly was honored before the game as the last surviving member of the 1941 state championship team.

Wimberly said he remembers winning it like it was yesterday.

“It was the time of my life. Your life goes in phases that was one of the phases of my life. I’ll never forget it. My memory still remembers what went on,” Wimberly said.

Wimberly got to do the coin toss and even threw out the game ball to Sharks Nick Jefferson before the matchup began.

He said the moment was even more special for him as he was doing it for those who couldn’t be there.

“Most of the guys on that team did a lot more than I did. All of them are gone now. I happen to be here at 94 years old. It’s a blessing to me, but I often wonder why, but I’m here. It’s something I’ll never forget,” Wimberly said.

While Wimberly’s team was very successful, he said he sees a lot of success in the Port St. Joe team as well.

“There’s one thing about a football team, I met the coach tonight and he impressed me. There’s one thing about a football team, you not only want to train to play football, but you want to teach them to never quit, fight. And that’s what this team has done,” Wimberly said.

Port St. Joe is back in action on Friday night against Bay.