Port St. Joe football boasts high powered offense heading into season

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe football team is heading into the 2021 season with a high-powered offense they think can help them return to the playoffs.

The Tiger Sharks are returning the majority of their firepower from a team that averaged 35 points per game last year and in their seven victories, won by an average of three touchdowns.

Head coach Tanner Jones said he expects his team to bring that same intensity on the offensive side of the ball again this season.

“I think the key thing going into this year is our offense,” Jones said. “We return our quarterback, we return our all-state receiver, we return two or three more weapons on offense, so we’re more senior heavy on that side of the ball, they know what to do they put up a lot of points last year, expecting them to do the same thing this year, and I think if you come to watch a Port St. Joe game, you’re going to see the ball in the air and you’re going to see a lot of excitement.”

Leading the way for the Tiger Sharks is senior quarterback, Colin Amison, who is coming off a 2020 season with nearly 2,200 yards passing and over 60 percent completion percentage.

Expectations for Amison’s stellar play are equally as high this year and senior slot receiver, Nick Jefferson, said he and his quarterback have been putting in a lot of work this summer.

“Collin, we’ll come out here in the offseason like get like a thousand throws in,” Jefferson said. “Me him and Lawan, we get it in. We worked on our timing like we’ll stay after practice, get extra reps in, we’re real close.”

The Sharks believe they have the experience and skill to win games in fourth-quarter shootout fashion, but Jones said the game plan for this year is to start and leave the foot on the gas.

“Be the storm,” Jones said. “You know we’re not going to weather the storm, we don’t have the numbers, we can’t wait four quarters to try to win a game, we have to win it from the opening kickoff, and by halftime we want it to be over with. So we want to try to score fast and on defense, we want to make turnovers and play hard.”

The team doesn’t only boast a finesse passing game, senior lineman, Justice Peacock, said they’re equally as good on the ground.

“We have a very explosive offense,” Peacock said. “You know we try to beat everybody in the air, but we always go back to the Power-I, run the ball up the middle, old school football.”

The Tiger Sharks have put together a tough 2021 schedule with 50 percent of their games against higher classification teams, but Jones said their confidence has never been higher.

“We like our guys,” Jones said. “We like who we have, we like Port St. Joe, and we’ll take us over anybody.”

The Tiger Sharks will open their season with a home match against the Marianna Bulldogs on August, 27.