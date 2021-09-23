Port St. Joe defense hoping to keep more teams scoreless

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Port St. Joe defense has yet to allow an opposing team to score this season, and they plan to keep it that way.

The Sharks have outscored their opponents 106-0 this season and the defense has an impressive 21 tackles for loss and seven fumbles recovered.

Port St. Joe head coach, Tanner Jones, said that shutouts are always the goal for the team and key to their success for the remainder of the season.

“If defense plays the way they play, or have been playing, and they can put zero up there, it really helps the offense,” Jones said. “It allows us to be, not to be as creative so we can hold some stuff in our pocket later on down the year, you know you’re going to get scored on eventually, it’s just a matter of time, but going into it we’ve kind of got a thing, we want to throw up a goose egg and we’re happy about it right now, so again, we’ll see how long we can do it, and hopefully it will be the whole year.”

The Sharks will aim to continue their shutout streak as they host Rutherford Friday night.