WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe girls basketball team won the Class 1A District 3 title with a 60-39 victory over Aucilla Christian Friday night.

The Port St. Joe senior class finished their high school careers undefeated in district championship games. Senior Mari Johson said it’s great to keep the streak alive.

“It means a lot because we started playing basketball with Coach Parker in the fourth grade,” Johnson said. “And we’ve been playing on varsity since seventh grade so, to just come back and get this chance for six years in a row, that’s awesome, that’s perfect.”

Port St. Joe senior guard Jae Lenox said the team is ready for the FHSAA playoffs.

“Winning this championship it’s like motivation,” Lenox said. “So it’s just showing us that we’re not done yet and we ready for whoever.”

The Tiger Sharks improved to 12-8 and await the FHSAA regional tournament placement.