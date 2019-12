PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Port St. Joe boys basketball team beat University out of Tennessee 58-27 on Saturday.

The win was for the Red Bracket Championship in North Bay Haven’s Beach Bash Christmas Tournament.

“It just give us confidence and just let us know that we can do anything,” senior Jy’trel Riley said.

“It just brings us together and finally winning a championship and playing together,” junior Lamarius Martin said.