SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB)– Port St. Joe beat Sneads in round one of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida Championship.

The game went to overtime and the final score was 30-24 Port St. Joe.

The Sharks handed the Pirates their first loss of the season.

Thursday night was the second time Port St. Joe ended a team’s perfect record, the first was Graceville’s in week six.

The game was moved up to Thursday night from Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.