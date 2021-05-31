Port St. Joe alum and Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn done for season; undergoing Achilles surgery later this week

Philadelphia Phillies’ Roman Quinn (24) gets carried off the field after he was injured scoring on a two-run double by Ronald Torreyes during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday, May 29, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

(WMBB) – Port St. Joe alum and Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn is done for the season after he suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon in Philadelphia game against Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

The injury happened as Quinn was trying to score from first base in the fifth inning. Quinn fell as he was rounding third base and still managed to score the run as he was hopping in to home plate.

After he scored, he was carried off the field.

Quinn will undergo surgery later this week and the expected recovery is 9 to 12 months.

This is not his first Achilles tear as he tore his right Achilles in 2013.

Quinn was placed on the 60-day injured list and was replaced on the Phillies active roster by Travis Jankowski on Sunday.