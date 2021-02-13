Poplar Springs wins first boys basketball district title since 1975

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB)– The Poplar Springs boys basketball team beat Graceville 51-48 on Saturday night to claim the Class 1A District 2 Championship.

Atomics head coach Jared Owen said this was the first district championship win for the program in 46 years.

“There’s really not words that can express the joy I have for the guys on the team you know present and past, the work that has been put in… this is bigger than an individual person,” Owen said

The Atomics will host Jay in the first round of the state playoffs on Thursday.