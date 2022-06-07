GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Poplar Springs kicked off their annual summer basketball camps with nearly two dozen varsity girls’ teams competing.

24 games were played between two separate gyms per day, however, one gym has air conditioning and the other does not.

Some of the Poplar Springs seniors said the old gym gives an added challenge.

“It’s just very hot in the old gym,” senior guard Elen Shiver said. “But, we’re kind of used to it because we have to practice in the old gym. But, your hands get slippery, you’ve just got to pay attention more in the old gym.”

“We have practice in the old gym like every other day with the boys and we’re just used to it,” senior forward Harley Owens said. “I think it’s actually better than the new gym because we’re conditioning more and getting more in shape and it’s just making us better in the old gym.”

The Polar Springs girls camp will conclude Thursday and the varsity boys camp will begin on Monday, June 13.