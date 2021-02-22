Poplar Springs boys basketball team gets ready for first regional finals game since 1972

(WMBB) – The last time the Poplar Springs boys basketball team made it to the regional finals of the state tournament, American Pie was one of the top songs in the country, the price of game was around 36 cents and the Dallas Cowboys even won a Super Bowl.

Almost 50 years later, the Atomics have managed to do it again as they play in the 1A regional finals on Tuesday night.

The 21-8 Atomics have to go up against Central, a team who is undefeated this year.

However, Poplar Springs head boys basketball coach Jared Owen said it’s all about keeping it the same when it comes to the preparation.

“We’re gonna continue to do the things that we’ve done. A lot of that might seem repetitive to the players, but that’s what’s got us here,” Owen said.

The Atomics do have the home court advantage for this matchup as they host the Jaguars. Something that will definitely help them as the atmosphere for the game on Tuesday will be unlike any other.

“I’ve tried to tell the guys, that this gonna be like nothing that we’ve seen before. We have a lot of games that are packed out, our Christmas tournament, when we play Bethlehem our rival. We’ve played in packed gyms but nothing is going to compare to tomorrow night,” Owen said.

Coach Owen said the whole team is excited to play in this matchup and he hopes the team goes out and gives it their all.

“I’ve made the statement that we’re playing with house money. We’ve already accomplished so much that it’s been historical its been so long since certain things have been done,” Owen said. “I hate to say we’re playing with nothing to lose, but really we are. We’re just along for the ride and really how it plays out is gonna be fine. We would love to see it extend and go play down in Lakeland but at the end of the day these guys have accomplished so much.”

The regional finals game at Poplar Springs starts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.