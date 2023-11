PONCE DE LEON, Fla (WMBB) – Ponce De Leon senior shortstop, Klarice Spooner signed with the Edward Waters University softball team on Wednesday.

Spooner helped lead the Pirates softball team to a district runner-up season as a junior, finishing at 12-8 overall.

She’s a multi-sport athlete, helping the Lady Pirates basketball team to a Final Four appearance as a junior and a State Championship as a sophomore.

Edward Waters University is a Division II program in Jacksonville.