PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) – Ponce De Leon’s Jordan Sinclair signed to Enterprise State to play basketball at the next level on Thursday morning.

The 5’11” senior forward averaged 12.3 points per game this past season in which the Pirates won the 2021 class 1A state championship.

The Pirates went 22-2 on the season and were crowned with the state title after beating Hawthorne 40-37.