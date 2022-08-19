PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — While the rest of the Panhandle has their focus on the start of high school football season, Ponce De Leon continues to live and breathe the game of basketball.

The entire Ponce De Leon student body, and much of the community, watched as the Lady Pirates basketball team received their state championship rings on Friday, following their second consecutive 1A State Title back in February.

The PDL girls basketball program is home to a handful of state championships, and they expect more to come in the future.

“Just knowing the amount of little girls that will look up to us,” recent Ponce De Leon grad and two-time state champion Lindy Motley said. “Looking up to the 2012 state championship team was a cool experience for me.”

“I remember, like lindy said, wanting to be the girls up on the wall, that came back, won state, they were all praised because basketball all we have here, and softball and baseball, but we don’t have much other than that, so just being able to succeed in that sport, it’s wonderful,” recent Ponce De Leon grad and two-time state champion Cadence Alford said.

The Lady Pirates hope to unveil their 2022 banner at their first home game this winter.