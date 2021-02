(WMBB) – The Ponce de Leon girls basketball team won the 1A State Championship on Friday night.

The Pirates beat Hawthorne 40-37 in Lakeland to clinch their fourth state title in program history.

Senior Lily Brooks hit the game winning three pointer when the scores was all tied up with less than a minute to go.

The Pirates were led by Michelle Neal with 13 points on the night. They finished the season with a 22-2 record.