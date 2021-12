BETHLEHEM Fla. (WMBB) – The Ponce De Leon girls basketball team cruised to a 57-36 victory over Holmes County to win the 2021 Holmes County Christmas Tournament Saturday night.

The Lady Pirates improve to 11-0 on the year and will visit Central on Tuesday, December, 14.

The Lady Blue Devils fall to 4-6 and will host Poplar Springs Tuesday, December 14.