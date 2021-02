LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB)– The Ponce de Leon girls basketball team beat Port St. Joe 52-38 on Wednesday night in the Class 1A State Semifinals.

“It’s surreal, so proud of the young ladies, I mean they’ve worked their tails off, it’s just a surreal moment hats off to St. Joe, they’ve got an unbelievable team,” said Ponce de Leon head girls basketball coach Brad Alford.

The Lady Pirates move on to face Hawthorne in the state championship on Friday night.