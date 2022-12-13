PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Ponce De Leon girls basketball team was No. 1 in Class 1A for the latest MaxPreps rankings and they have their eyes set on a third consecutive state title.

The Lady Pirates have started the season 7-1, with their only loss coming but just five points to 6A Niceville.

Ponce De Leon has won over 50 games dating back to the start of the 2020 season and Head Coach Brad Alford said his team is taking all the right steps to make a return to Lakeland.

“Obviously, I think it should be everybody’s goal to win a championship,” Alford said. “But before we can talk about championships, we got to talk about what it takes to be a champion. And so our girls have kind of bought into that day in and day out, and we talk about being driven as opposed to being goal oriented. Because when you’re goal-oriented, you kind of you set goals, it’s kind of like a diet, and once you reach that weight, you kind of relax and complacency starts to set in, and when complacency sets in, that’s when people start to catch you. And that’s what we fight off and that’s why we want to stay driven because when you’re driven, there’s always something to do.”

The Lady Pirates will return to action Thursday, December 15, as they’re set to host Holmes County.