Ponce De Leon enters district tournament as No. 1 seed on a 13 game win streak

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB)– The Ponce De Leon girls basketball team ended its regular season 16-2 and on a 13 game win steak.

The Pirates are a perfect 10-0 in Class 1A District 2 play and they are aiming to take home the district title this season. They will have a chance to do so in front of their home crowd as the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament.

The Pirates’ district is tough however and they know they will need to come ready to play for four quarters to achieve their goal.

“You’ve got to bring it every night because if you don’t and you come in there thinking you got something, you’ll slip up, so it’s all about just playing the game the right way and getting after it and leaving it all on the court,” Ponce De Leon head coach Brad Alford said.

Player Cadence Alford said the team is really excited for the tournament because it’s what they’ve been working for.

“If we just keep playing like I know we can play, we’ll be fine… we got the support behind us I think we got a really good shot,” Cadence said.

Ponce De Leon earned a bye for round one. The Pirates will play the winner of Tuesday’s game between Poplar Springs and Bethlehem on Wednesday.

District championship games will be held on Friday night.