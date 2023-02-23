LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – While falling short in the state semifinals, the Ponce De Leon and Graceville girls basketball teams saw remarkable performances from two future rising seniors.

Graceville junior Charity “Miah” Fountain scored 24 points on 8 of 9 shooting and 4 of 5 from behind the three-point line.

Ponce De Leon junior Michaela Cruz-Findley scored 18 points shooting over 50% from the field and perfect at the free throw line.

Cruz-Findley said after the loss to Hawthorne that she played with the mindset that it was her final high school game.

“I was doing what I could because I’ve played with the four seniors since middle school because I was always up with them. So we had good seasons, undefeated seasons on JV and we were all together or close or whatever, and now they’re leaving and it just feels like I’m supposed to be leaving with them.”

Graceville will return four of their five starters next season including Fountain. The Tigers’ head coach, Jon Habali said the team will return as mostly underclassmen.

“I don’t even know if our group knows how young they are. Just coming down here, a ninth, 10th grader, we have one senior, and it’s just a great experience for them here. And we’re going to take this and learn from it, and now we have something to work for this summer.”