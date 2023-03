PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold senior LHP, Ethan Gil threw 17 strikeouts in six innings while only allowing two walks, shutting out Holmes County 10-0 Thursday night.

The Marlins improved to 3-1 and will visit Rutherford on Monday, March 6.

The Blue Devils fell to 2-3 and will visit Franklin County on Saturday, March 4.