Phoenix Racing re-opening race team operations

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– Phoenix Racing announced on Thursday that it is re-opening race team operations for the upcoming 2021 season. Veteran NASCAR car team owner James Finch will field pro and super late model cars for his son Jake Finch.

Finch will drive Phoenix Construction sponsored No. 51 Chevrolet’s across the southeast. The Lynn Haven, Florida based Phoenix Racing program will make its first start of the season at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Georgia, on January 23. Legendary crew chief Johnny Allen, who paired with James Finch in NASCAR competition, will call the shots for the No. 51.

Jake Finch, who made three pro model starts for Anthony Campi Racing in 2020, found immediate success. The 15-year-old went to victory lane in his first career PLM start, dominating the 100-lap event in Cordele, Georgia. In his second start, Finch rallied late and lost by mere inches at 5 Flags Speedway. In the season finale Snowflake 100 in Pensacola, Florida, Jake drove his ACR Chevy from 26th to second, before running out of time as he chased down the leader. In addition to his three pro late model entries, Finch also competed in outlaw late model events at 5 Flags Speedway, finding his way to victory lane mid-summer.

“I’m really excited to be racing for my dad and Phoenix Construction in template late models. We’re still putting our program together and finding the right people, so we can race for wins this season. I am very thankful for the chance and can’t wait to get the year started,” commented Finch.

The No. 51 will race at New Smyrna Speedway, during Speedweeks 2021 in the World Series of Asphalt. Phoenix Racing will also make starts with the younger Finch at various prestigious races throughout the upcoming season, with announcements to follow.

James Finch owned and operated cars in NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series competition for more than 20 years. Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Bobby Labonte, Austin Dillon, Johnny Benson Jr., and many other elite competitors raced for Finch.

Phoenix Racing brought Brad Keselowski to Cup Series victory lane in 2009 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Finch’s team also won countless Xfinity Series races during its 23-years of competition.

Phoenix Racing is looking to hire qualified individuals to maintain the racecars during the week and travel during events. Resumes can be sent to phoenixracing5151@gmail.com. Please, no phone calls.