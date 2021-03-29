PGA golfer Chase Seiffert talks about Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin golf tournament kicks off on Thursday.

156 Korn Ferry Tour golfers had their first practice round on Monday.

One PGA golfer and Panama city native, Chase Seiffert, played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and then got his card after playing on it for a year.

Seiffert said the golfers playing in this event are incredibly talented and even he will be watching what happens this week in it and when it comes to the Raven Golf Club course, he’s jealous they get to play on it cause he’s played it around 25 times.

“The course itself is just a good solid golf course, you’ve got to hit the ball well to the green, you got to be smart. There’s a lot of birdies to be made if you hit the ball well, if you are found not hitting it well it can get you in trouble. I would say it’s pretty fair though, if you play well, you can score well, if you don’t you get in trouble. I enjoy playing there and I would love to play in this event cause I know the course so well,” Seiffert said.

The first round begins on Thursday morning and a winner will be crowned on Sunday.