Perfect Game wraps up two weekends of baseball tournaments at Panama City Beach Sports Complex

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is getting back into the swing of things now they have been open for two weeks.

They are finishing up with the second Perfect Game tournament held there this past weekend.

Perfect Game hosted a tournament the first weekend the complex was open and wanted to stay for another one and was able to.

“Last weekend with Perfect Game already on the calendar and they asked, well do you have any other dates coming up and we said we may have a date if a group is not able to fulfill that date and luckily that group just postponed to another date later in the year so we didn’t lose that event,” Panama City Beach Sports Complex General Manager Jamie Cox said.

Perfect game hosted a second tournament this past weekend. Instead of a three day tournament, they decided to do six days from Thursday to Tuesday.

They had 86 baseball teams from 12U to 18U come to the sports complex from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.

Perfect Game organizers said they had no trouble getting teams to come for another weekend of games.

“Again making sure everybody stays safe and everybody stays healthy, but kids are ready to play. And they’ve done a good job of maintaining the rules of the complex and there’s been no issues of people wanting to come to Panama City, Florida,” Perfect Game Scouting Director Jered Goodwin said.

They’ve also had no issues getting the local talent to come play in the tournaments. Goodwin said he sees a lot of great baseball talent in the area and it’s great they get to play right in their hometown.

“Obviously a ton of talent in the area. When I was in high school in 1999, we actually came up here for the state playoffs and played Mosley as well. It’s such a baseball rich area that this complex and perfect game coming in that we’re excited to get some of the local guys that may not get out cause there’s a lot of two sport athletes around here,” Goodwin said.

Perfect Game will be heading out after the games finish on Tuesday, but then two more tournaments come into the complex, one this weekend for 2D Sports and then the Grand Slam World Series has four weeks planned.