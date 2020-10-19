Perfect game baseball holds WWBA World Championship in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Perfect Game baseball is holding its 14U WWBA World Championship at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

The tournament began on Friday and will run through Monday.

Teams from as far as Puerto Rico were playing in the tournament.

“With everything going on, to find a location that can handle a world championship to the expectation that we have to run such an event, so it was really a no brainer to have it in Panama City,” Deep South regional tournament director Korey Hall said.

A major difference at the event was players used wood bats, some for the first time in a game setting.

“It’s what the pros use, so it’s a true gauge of where you are as an athlete, and it’s fun for them,” said Perfect Game Vice President and Executive Producer Daron Sutton.

There were 36 teams in total taking part in the tournament.