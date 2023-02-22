LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) — The Ponce de Leon girls’ basketball team was denied a third consecutive state title win after 50-45 upset loss to Hawthorne in the Class 1A State Semi-final.

“Obviously it didn’t fall the way we wanted it to fall,” Ponce de Leon Head Girls Basketball Coach Brad Alford said. “The last two years it has. And, you know, we’ve got to take the good with the bad sometimes, but I’m honored to stand side by side with these young ladies and the others in that locker room.”

The Pirates end the season with a record of 20-4.