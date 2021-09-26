PCST hosts SPEEDO Beach Bash at Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Swim Team hosted their annual SPEEDO Beach Bash swim meet this weekend at Frank Brown Park.

The meet had one of the largest turnouts ever with over 500 participants ages 18 and under.

PCST head coach and director, Phillip Wood, said it was great to be able to host something of this magnitude, and that his swimmers especially enjoyed the home pool advantage.

“It’s fantastic getting to sleep in their own beds, we’re comfortable, we know what we’re doing,” Wood said. “We practice in this pool every day, most of the team does so being here being comfortable, being able to race in our hometown is great. It’s also great to be able to bring in so many other teams from out of town, they’re staying in hotels, going to restaurants, helping out the city with some economic impact, and really just doing what we can to bring people in and show them how awesome Panama City and Panama City Beach are.”

The SPEEDO Beach Bash competition began Friday and concluded Sunday evening.