PANAMA CITY BEACh, Fla. (WMBB) – Visit Panama City Beach is set to host the annual IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast triathlon this Saturday.

Thousands of triathletes from all over the world will attempt a 1.2-mile swim in the Gulf of Mexico, followed by a 56-mile bike, then finish with a 13.1-mile half-marathon run.

News 13 this Weekend will have full coverage of the event on Saturday.