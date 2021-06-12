PCB Sports Complex set for busy summer of games and tournaments

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex is prepared for a full slate of tournaments and sporting events this summer.

The complex opened in the fall of 2019, but this will be the first summer they has been opened without any restrictions or set backs due to COVID-19.

Baseball is one of the most common sports hosted, but general manager of the PCB Sports Complex, Jaimie Cox, says they bring in many other sports.

“We’ve already gotten off to a fun start with baseball,” Cox said. “We’ve had teams from all over the southeast come in for the last couple of weeks. We’re looking forward to a lot of teams coming in and playing baseball, lacrosse, softball, we’re going to finish up the busy summer with a big All-American soccer event, kids coming from all over, so it’s going to be a fun and action packed summer over here at the sports complex.”

The PCB Sports Complex will spend the next three weeks hosting the 2021 Grand Slam World Series of Baseball.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Grand Slam World Series,” Cox said. They’ve been around this area for a long time and their number are, they’re very excited about what they’re seeing for their four world series here at the sports complex and at Frank Brown Park, as well as USFA Fast Pitch Softball, so they have two world series events here as well as other facilities around the county. So those numbers look very strong, both organizations are very happy with the turnout that they’re going to have, so we’re looking forward to that, that’s going to be the bulk of out summer season.”