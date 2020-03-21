PCB Sports Complex introduces Social Distancing Sports Challenge

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex had to close until May 1st due to coronavirus concerns, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still trying to help locals stay active.

They are launching a social distancing sports challenge. They are encouraging locals to make a short video or take a photo of them engaging in sports while practicing social distancing. Once they are done, they want them to post it to social media and tag #realfunsports and #playpcb.

Panama City Beach Sports Complex marketing manager Michael Booini said they aren’t taking coronavirus lightly, but wanted to give people something fun to do while self-isolating.

“We were looking for another way to still engage the community and keep people involved in sports and stay physically active,” Booini said. “We realize people are doing the resposible thing by staying home but we don’t necessarily want people to binge watch TV shows and play video games. It’s still gorgeous out here, we do live in Panama City Beach, Florida, we want people to stay active and stay engaged in sports.”

They want people to be as creative as possible with their submissions, as long as they abide by social distancing guidelines which is at least six feet away from other people and no groups more than 10.

“The thing about it is whenever we put competitions like this out in the past everyone always surprises us. There’s things we’ve never even thought of, we’ve never even imagined,” Booini said. “But I expect things to be taken to the extreme. For example, if you are playing a game of soccer or kickball and you have to stand 12 feet apart instead.”

You have a week to submit your video or photo and if you do, you could win a prize.

All the rules for the contest are on the Panama City Beach Sport Complex Facebook page.