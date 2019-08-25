PCB Rugby hosts sevens tournament

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Panama City Beach Rugby hosted its sevens tournament on Saturday.

Teams from Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi came to town for the team’s biggest tournament.

Panama City Beach had two men’s teams and one woman’s team playing in the tournament on their own practice fields.

“You don’t have to drive so far and we can go on our beautiful beaches and we’re gonna go and have some gumbo from Dat Cajun place and just hangout on the beach and hangout with some new friends and hopefully make some life long friends,” said women’s team captain, Sarah Cusick.

Some local players even played in their first games on Saturday.

“It’s a lot of fun everybody’s got different game plans so really gives us a good opportunity to practice all the different skills,” said men’s team captain, Brian Sharp.

Team Battleship out of Mobile, Alabama won the women’s bracket.

Tunasub out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana won the men’s bracket.

Panama City Beach Rugby is actively recruiting new players, people of all skill levels are welcome to join them on Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. for practice at Aaron Bessant Park.