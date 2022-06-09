SAN DIEGO, CA. (WMBB) – Panama City Police Department Officer Shy’Keya Wimberly is set to compete in the 2022 Police and Fire Championships in California this weekend.

The Police and Fire Championships are set up like the Olympics with dozens of athletic events for the qualifying law enforcement officers to compete in.

Wimberly will participate in three running events; the 100-meter hurdles, the 400-meter hurdles, and the 200-meter sprint.

She ran track at Florida State University prior to joining the force but always had the dream to compete in the Olympics.

Wimberly said she’s excited to be back on the track but she has the mindset that it will be just like any other day in the office.

“When I first became an officer I wasn’t as confident in my ability to be a good officer,” Wimberly said. “And I was able to show myself and challenge myself and continue to grow, and it’s the same way I view this challenge of being able to compete. I haven’t competed since 2018 so this is quite the challenge, it’s quite intimidating, but I know I have in me the same drive that I have when I put on my uniform every day.”

Wimberly has high hopes to bring back three gold medals but is just excited for the opportunity to represent her station and Bay County.

“It means a lot because I know the community is champion behind me,” Wimberly said. “I know the youth there going to look and go I could do that, I could be a cop and still be an athlete. It means a lot, it’s a great responsibility and it means that I was selected to come and represent the county, my department, and I hope I can inspire others that are officers, others that are in the community to continue to do what you’re passionate about and opportunities will open up for you.”

Officer Wimberly will compete in all three of her events in San Diego on Saturday, June 11.