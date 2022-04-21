PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The first-ever NAIA National Championship Invitational beach volleyball tournament began at the Russell-Fields Pier on Thursday.

Six different teams are competing for the national title and NAIA Championship Sport Managers Anthony Goetz said Panama City Beach was an excellent spot for the historic tournament.

“We always look for something that can really enhance that student-athlete experience,” Goetz said. “And I think right here on the beach with the Gulf of Mexico and the courts and the sand and the city that you guys have here, it’s a great experience for these athletes.”

NAIA beach volleyball teams make up 20 of the 103 total programs through all collegiate divisions, and Goetz said the level of talent is very high at NAIA programs.

“All of these teams have actually, they regularly play division one schools you know,” Goetz said. “NAIA it’s still growing in the sport of beach volleyball so, in order to get all of those games that they need to build their schedule, they do need to go out and seek those division one teams and a lot of these teams have even beaten some of those pairs.”

Some Arnold High School students volunteered to help run the tournament on Thursday and a junior volleyball player at the school, Emma Hampton, said it was great to see that level of play on her home beach.

“It’s actually a really neat experience,” Hampton said. “As a student-athlete myself, I would love to go to the next level, and seeing it here locally it’s just amazing.”

Another Arnold junior volleyball player, Cadence Goeden, said just witnessing an NAIA tournament in Panama City Beach is big for the growth of the sport.

“I like to see how volleyball can grow as a sport,” Goeden said. “It’s like a family-oriented sport and it’s unique to see everyone else getting along and playing the sport that we all share the love for. And a lot of our teammates we all play club, so I think it’s a unique experience.”

While this was the first NAIA National Invitational for beach volleyball, it won’t be the last, and the second year will also be held in Panama City Beach.

“This is a really good opportunity for us to not just get the word out but shows how awesome of an experience that it can be,” Goetz said. “We’re looking forward to finishing up this year down here and getting things started on the right foot, but really excited to come back for another year next year.”

The NAIA National Beach Volleyball Tournament is open to the public and will run all day Friday and conclude on Saturday.