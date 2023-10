PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Panama City Beach Cup returned to the Panhandle for the 19th year.

Over 500 athletes from five different states competed in the event. One of the local gyms competing was the Edgewater Gymnastics Academy.

This event was the first meet of the season for Edgewater. The gym placed first in the Xcel Gold group, where they scored 115.175. Five athletes were named first-place all-around champions.