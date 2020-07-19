PCB baseball tournaments give the class of 2020 another chance to be recruited

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– 2D Sports is holding its Gulf Coast Championship high school baseball tournament at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex this weekend.

Several area high school athletes are playing in the tournament from schools such as Altha, Arnold, Freeport and Rutherford.

A couple of area alumni who are now at the junior college level are playing with Florida Grind 18U. The team is being coached by Adam Rowe and Kevin Tolar who both played at the professional level and now train players at their indoor facility called The Dugout in Panama City.

Rowe said the purpose of tournaments like this one is so players can get a chance to play at the next level. He said tournaments this summer are even more important because the senior class missed out on their final high school season.

“All the recruiting has pretty much stopped, a lot of the scholarships are done so a lot of them this is their last chance to be able to play baseball,” Rowe said.

Rowe said a couple of his players were in talks with college scouts at the tournament and he hopes something will come to fruition with that.

“It’s really tough without having an actual high school season so this does help,” Rowe said.

Former Bay High baseball player, Austin Childree, said he feels for all of the players who missed out on their senior seasons. He wasn’t recruited until the summer after high school, however, he knows not everyone has these opportunities.

“A lot of these kids, they don’t they didn’t get the opportunity like we’re getting today to go showcase their ability and go to the next level and it was just hard, I feel for them,” Childree said.

This is the second time 2D Sports has held a tournament in PCB this summer. This weekend’s tournament will run through Sunday evening.