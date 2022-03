PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) – Paxton shooting guard Latrell Sanders committed to play basketball for Coastal Alabama Community College on Thursday.

Sanders led the Bobcats to the Class 1A State Championship game and was named first-team All-State and the MVP of the 1A state tournament.

In Paxton’s district championship victory over Jay, Sanders hit the 2000 point mark for his high school career.

The senior averaged 18 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game in his last season.