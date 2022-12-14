PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) – Paxton head boys basketball coach, Jeff Bradley reached the 500 career win mark on Tuesday night.

The majority of high school coaches will never come near 500 career wins, but Bradley accomplished that feat with one program (Paxton) and in less than 25 complete seasons.

Bradley’s first victory with the Bobcats came on December 4, 1998, against Altha High School, and win No. 500 came against Destin High School on December 13, 2022.

Since taking over the program in ’98, Bradley has tallied a remarkable 500-185 career record, adding up to an insane .730 win percentage.

For reference, that win percentage is higher than college coaching greats Jim Boeheim, Rick Pitino, Tom Izzo, and Bobby Knight.

Bradley is the winningest high school coach in Walton County, but he attributes all of his success to the athlete who have come through his program.

“Anything that looks like it’s something that I’ve done, I always want to direct it back to my former players and the players that are here, the kids that are here,” Bradley said. “Because, I mean, I just I’m just a country boy from Baker, and I love my roots, I love where I’m at.”

Bradley said coaching at a singular high school for 25 years is his proudest accomplishment, and he’s thankful for the memories made thus far.

“I just have this is one of the greatest memories of my life to be able to spend this 25 years here and all the memories and relationships I’ve built and be able to just sit back and, and just enjoy that last part of life and enjoy all these memories. I’m looking forward to that. So if I don’t win another basketball game, as long as I’m in coaching, I’ve been blessed way beyond what I deserved to be blessed.”

Bradley has led the Bobcats to eight district titles, four Final Four appearances, and they’re twice state runners-up, most recently in the ’21-’22 season.

He said he has no timetable for his retirement, but would like to potentially hang up the whistle within the next two to three years.