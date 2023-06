PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) — Paxton High School hired Carson Lassiter as the new head softball coach.

The position opened up after former coach Chris Davenport stepped down to explore another career.

The Lady Bobcats went for a 12-8 record in 2023 bringing Lassiter into a winning team.

Lassiter has been coaching in the Panhandle for twenty years. He spent the last four years coaching basketball and softball at Walton High School. Before that, he spent fourteen years coaching at Bethlehem.