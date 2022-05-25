PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) – The Paxton softball team announced the hiring of their new head coach Chris Davenport on Wednesday.

Davenport is very familiar with Bobcats athletics, he coached the baseball team for two seasons leading them to their first and only final four appearances.

The Paxton softball team is coming off of a historic season, going 14-5 and reaching the Class 1A Region Finals for just the second time in the history of their program.

Davenport is a Paxton High School alum, class of 2004.