PAXTON, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Paxton Dixie Youth softball teams are heading to the World Series.

Their 10U and 12U teams both won their state championship games to move on to the big stage.

The 10U team shut out Wewahitchka to win their state title and the 12U team took down Belleview in two matchups to win theirs.

The 10U team will head to Virginia for the World Series and the 12U team will go to Louisiana for theirs.