LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – The Paxton boys’ basketball team defeated Malone 51-49 in a thrilling 1A state semifinal game on Wednesday.

Sophomore Collin Stewart hit the game-winning basket with two seconds remaining on the clock.

The Bobcats, 24-4, advance to the 1A state title and will face Bradford on Friday.

The Tigers, 24-6, finish the season as region champions.