PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – North Bay Haven administration confirmed reported rumors that head football coach, John Pate will no longer be leading the Buccaneers program.

The coaching change is the second for North Bay Haven in just under 15 months.

Offensive Coordinator Matt Knauss will take over as the interim head coach and oversee all spring operations until a new head coach is named.

In one season at North Bay Haven, Pate led the Buccaneers to a 3-7 record.