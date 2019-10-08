Para-athlete hopes to inspire others by competing in Ironman Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s hard to compete in an Ironman triathalon. Try competing in an Ironman with just one arm. That’s what Tennessee participant Pamela Wilson has to do.

Wilson is one of a few para-athletes who are competing in the Ironman Florida race.

“It’s been kind of a long journey so I have coaches and I’ve done and olympic distance and two half ironman so this was naturally the next step in the progression so I’ve been training six days a week since January, I’ve made this is my second trip to Florida to get some training in the ocean because it’s scary so we’ll see what happens in four weeks, I think I’m ready,” Wilson said.

Wilson said it’s emotional for her to participate because at one point she thought she would never be able to do it. She hopes to inspire others to never give up.

“I don’t know that I’m the best at it or the fastest or anything else but you just don’t quit, you just don’t quit right?” Wilson said. “And just because something terible happens or you’re born a certain way doesn’t mean you can’t do things so I hope maybe someday I inspire somebody that says I’m gonna go do that and I’m gonna kick butt at it.”

The Ironman Florida will take place on Nov. 2.