Panhandle Youth Football Association holds annual championships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Panhandle Youth Football Association held its annual Super Bowl on Saturday.

Champions were crowned for each division at Deane Bozeman School.

Shalimar won for both the Boomers and Peewee divisions.

Walton won for the juniors and Lynn Haven won the senior division.

Lynn Haven hosted the championships, a role the team was suppose to play last year before its season ended after Hurricane Michael.

“It’s great, after what we all went through it’s great for our city of Lynn Haven it’s great for Bay County it’s great for our kids,” said Lynn Haven Storm President, Mike Freitas.