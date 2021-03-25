Panhandle wrestlers form “all-star” team to compete in national tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Some of the best wrestlers from Bay County and the surrounding area have come together as one team to compete in tournaments this offseason.

The wrestlers came together around three months ago and now train every week at Gulf Coast Grappling Academy.

“I think that they don’t care what school that we’re from, they don’t see us as, ‘Oh these are Mosley wrestlers, these are Arnold wrestlers, these are Wakulla Wrestlers’. I like how they just treat us all equally, and try to teach us all the same things,” Arnold wrestler Valarie Solorio said.

Their coach, and owner of the academy, John Lumpkin, says they are preparing for the Tyrant Wrestling Poseidon Duels national tournament in Daytona this weekend.

“Specifically we’re coming and training for the duel team,” Lumpkin said. “We’re taking wrestlers from all the Panhandle, mostly here from Bay County, but all over the panhandle, and we’re going to go down there and represent Panama City Beach and Bay County.”

These wrestlers hoping to show everybody that the Panhandle has some impressive talent on the map.

“I think its about time Bay County gets on the map and hopefully we start making some noise next year. We got the talent, we got the athletes, and I believe we will be able to compete with anyone,” Rutherford wrestler Xavier Stillgess said.

The Tyrant Wrestling Poseidon Duels national tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Ocean Center in Daytona.