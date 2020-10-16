Panhandle volleyball teams win respective district championships

(WMBB)– Four area teams came out on top in their respective high school volleyball district championship games on Thursday night.

The South Walton Seahawks beat the Bay Tornaodes 3-0 for the Class 4A District 1 title.

Bozeman picked up a win over Franklin County 3-0 for the Class 1A District 3 championship.

In Walton County, the Freeport Bulldogs beat the Chipley Tigers for the Class 1A District 2 title.

The Sneads Pirates beat Blountstown for the Class 1A District 4 championship.

Arnold fell to Wakulla in the Class 5A District 2 title game.

Teams will now move to regional tournaments that begin next week.