Panhandle volleyball teams move on to district championships

(WMBB) – The Florida High School switched things up for fall sports postseasons and now many volleyball teams in the Panhandle are moving on to their respective district championship games.

In Class 5A District 2, Mosley fell to Wakulla 3-2 and the Dolphins finish their year with a 12-7 record. The Arnold Marlins moving on to the district championship after their 3-0 win over Rickards. They will take on the War Eagles in the finals on Thursday.

In Class 4A District 1, the Bay Tornadoes beating Walton 3-0 and moving on to the district championships. The South Walton Seahawks beating Pensacola 3-1 so they will take on the Tornadoes in the finals on Thursday.

In Class 1A District 4, Blountstown took down Cottondale 3-0 and Sneads beat Liberty County 3-1, so the Pirates and Tigers will clash in the district championship on Thursday.

In Class 4A District 2, the Marianna Bulldogs moving on to the district championships after beating Godby in three sets. They will face Santa Fe on Wednesday night in the finals.

In Class 1A District 2, the Freeport Bulldogs beating Holmes County 3-2 to move onto the finals on Thursday.